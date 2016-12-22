Missing 23-Year-Old's Death Ruled A Homicide

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. - The death of a missing 23-year-old in Montgomery County has been ruled a homicide.

The body of Billy Pace Jr. was found Wednesday morning near the woods of the 1000 block of Ross Lane.

According to Montgomery County Sheriff officials his death was ruled a homicide based on the preliminary autopsy results.

Investigators said they were following up on leads and speaking with several persons of interest.

They believed it was an isolated incident and that there was no threat to the community based on this incident.



Anyone with information is asked to contact the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office at 931-648-0611.