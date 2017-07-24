More Millennial Men Opting For Cosmetic Procedures; Few Will Talk About It

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Plastic surgery procedures are gaining ground with millennial men. In fact, a recent industry survey found more than 30 percent of men said they would be "extremely likely" to consider plastic surgery.

"I guess it all started about a year ago," said Patrick Harris.

Harris is new to the procedure but decided at age 40 to give Botox a try.

"I was just a little concerned about when I hit 40. The wrinkles in between my brow and that was it," he said.

Harris is hardly alone. American men and women are spending billions on surgical and non-surgical aesthetic procedures. Just last year, the American Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgeons estimated that number was more than $15 billion.

"The selfie. We're constantly seeing photos of ourselves," said nurse Melissa Rhodes with Ona Ultimate Skin Care.

"I don't think that there's a person that doesn't look at a picture and somehow analyze and say 'I wish that was a little bit tighter, a litter cleaner. Do I really look like that? Is that my neck,'" said Harris.

While we know that men are driving the numbers up, few will go on the record.

"No that's the last thing I'd ever want to do," said Harris. "Like, 'yo [sic] bro, did you get some Botox last night?'"

"I have been a nurse for 18 years, I have been in aesthetics for 12 years," said Rhodes. "We're seeing more and more men. We find that they really don't talk a lot about it with their friends. Women will talk with other women. Men are coming in a little bit nervous they don't want to look feminized. They don't want to look like they've had anything done."

Rhodes works closely with Dr. Nicholas Tarola to develop the best treatment plan for each individual patient to put him or her at ease and allow for the latest techniques and protocols.



Rhodes also reminds viewers, if you do decide to get a cosmetic procedure done do your homework. Make sure you seek out a provider with advanced education and/or the proper training.