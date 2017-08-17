More Than 600 7th Graders Still To Prove Immunizations

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - More than 600 7th graders have not provided proof of immunizations to Metro Nashville Public Schools.

Wednesday was the deadline for 7th grade students to provide proof they've had their required shots or provide an exemption form.

Beginning Thursday, each child who shows up to school without proof or a waiver will not only be asked to go home, but will also be given an unexcused absence.

Vaccines are available at the Metro Health Department's Woodbine, Lentz and East clinics.