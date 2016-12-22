Mother Of Killed Teen Hopes Police Find Suspect

Current
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - The mother of a 16-year-old whose body was found shot to death in the Bordeaux community asked for help in finding her son's killer.
Metro Nashville Police officers were still searching for the person(s) who killed 16-year-old Ricky Hambrick.
A passerby noticed his body in a driveway Tuesday morning after the shots were fired Monday night.
The passerby thought he was asleep, and attempted to wake him up, but realized he was dead and called 911.
Ricky's mother, Courtney Hambrick, told NewsChannel 5 that Ricky was supposed to be sleeping over a friend's house Monday night not too far from where his body was found.
However, she said she spoke with Ricky's friend who said the two spilt ways before the shooting.
She said detectives met her at her home to deliver the news, and that's when he heart broke.
Detectives were reaching out to those friends and are reviewing surveillance video in the area.
