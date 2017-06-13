Nashville Plans Preds Party

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - After an incredible run in the playoffs to the eventual title of Western Conference Champions, the city is working to plan a celebration for the Nashville Predators following their first Stanley Cup Final appearance.

This comes after tens of thousands of fans ventured downtown for watch parties throughout the playoffs, capped by a game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final during CMA Fest with more than 50,000 watching in downtown Nashville.

“What they’ve done for this city just internally, emotionally, bringing everybody together, that alone is worth everything that went into it,” Butch Spyridon, President and CEO of Nashville Convention and Visitors Corp, said.

Through the playoffs, feeding off of the energy and stellar play of the Predators, the city showed the world what Nashville is besides a music town. It’s a hockey town.

With the NHL schedule for next year set to be released soon, many believe Nashville will be a destination fans of other teams will target for vacation with a hope to see their team play the Predators in the atmosphere they saw on TV.

“I think that we showed that this is a destination for hockey fans, although, I think you’re going to have a hard time getting a seat because we fill it ourselves,” Megan Barry, the Mayor of Nashville, said.

But before the schedule is released, the city is hoping to hold a celebration for the team so the fans can show their appreciation.

“There are so much energy in this town around the fans who just want to come out and say hey look, we love you, we had a great experience, and we want you to know how much you have our support,” Barry said.

The details of a celebration are expected to be released in the coming days.