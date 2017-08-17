2 found in Louisiana hospital room passed out with needles in their arms

BOGALUSA, LA (WGNO) -- A woman was arrested and her husband will be when he’s released from the hospital after the couple were found in a Louisiana hospital room passed out in a patient’s room with needles in their arms.

According to Bogalusa Police, officers were called to Our Lady of the Angels Hospital about the couple.

A nurse told officers that she found the patient and his wife with tourniquets and needles in their arms.

After a search of the room was conducted, police say the following items were located: assorted pills identified as Oxycodone, Tramadol, Percocet and Clonazepam, two tourniquets, one zip lock bag containing cotton filters, one measuring cup, one spoon, short straws, one baggie of suspected heroin, one baggie of a brown crystallized substance and 13 hypodermic needles.

Jamie Pilarczyk, 34, of Baker, was arrested and booked on two counts of possession of Schedule 2 narcotics, two counts of possession of Schedule 4 narcotics and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Pilarczyk’s husband will remain a patient in the hospital and a warrant will be issued on him for the same charges. He will be arrested on the warrant once he’s released from the hospital.