Teen sees mom's ex-boyfriend beating her, chokes him to death, report says

A New York teen faces a manslaughter charge after allegedly defending his mother, killing her attacker in their apartment.

Luis Moux, 18, of the Bronx, was arrested Monday, according to New York's WNBC-TV.

The incident happened at about 4 a.m., when Stanley Washington, the ex-boyfriend of Moux's mother, showed up at the apartment Moux and his mother share. Moux heard what sounded like fighting and came out of his bedroom to find Washington beating his mother, according to WPIX-TV.

That's when Moux allegedly pulled Washington off of his mom and choked him, leading to his death.

When police arrived at the apartment at 4:30 a.m., they found Washington, 43, unresponsive.

According to WPIX, police said Washington had a long rap sheet, including two previous arrests for domestic violence against Moux's mother.

Clint Davis is a reporter for the Scripps National Desk. Follow him on Twitter @MrClintDavis. Keep up to date with the latest news by following @ScrippsNational on Twitter.