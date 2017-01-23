TPP withdrawal Trump's first executive action Monday, sources say

(CNN) -- President Donald Trump's first executive action on Monday will be to withdraw from the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade deal, two sources familiar with matter told CNN.

That withdrawal is consistent with campaign promises Trump made. The real estate mogul ran on a platform of anti-globalization policies and vowing to create fairer trade deals for American workers.

