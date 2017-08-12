Virginia governor to white nationalists: 'Go home ... Shame on you'

Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe had a strong message for white supremacists and neo-Nazis who came to Charlottesville for planned rally on Saturday.

"Our message is plain and simple. Go home ... You are not wanted in this great commonwealth. Shame on you," McAuliffe said in a press conference at about 6:30 p.m. local time.

Earlier, during the news conference, McAuliffe said three people died Saturday in Charlottesville as a result of the unrest that stemmed from that rally.

McAuliffe's pointed reaction was contrasted with President Trump's blame of "many sides" for the violence in Charlottesville.