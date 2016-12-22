New Online System To Crack Down On Uninsured Drivers

Current
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - The Tennessee Department of Revenue will be using a new online system to help reduce the amount of uninsured drivers in the state.
Starting next month, the agency will implement an insurance verification system to make sure drivers have coverage by reading the registered Vehicle Identification Number.
The system will match the numbers to registered policies. If you are unable to provide proof of financial responsibility, you can face fines or the risk of having your vehicle registration suspended.
"We are merely trying to confirm if the proper type of auto insurance is in place. It's about insuring compliance with a law that's already in the books," Tennessee Department of Revenue Spokesperson Kelly Cortesi told NewsChannel 5.
Law enforcement agencies have access to the system too. Instead of checking for insurance coverage during vehicle registrations, officials can review them randomly at anytime of the year.
The state stresses that drivers still need to carry the proof of insurance. Drivers should make sure their VIN is correct on registration and insurance documents.
It is also important drivers ensure their insurance information is updated to avoid notices. According to Cortesi, the new verification system is only as good as what is made available from records and auto insurers.
To learn more information, visit DriveInsuredTN.com.
