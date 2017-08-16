A Macon County correctional officer was fired after she sold an official sheriff's office polo shirt for $10. The shirt which was then worn by a man who impersonated an officer.

According to Macon County Sheriff Mark Gammons, the Wilson County Sheriff's Office called him on August 7 and said a man in a Macon County correctional officer's shirt was there attempting to transport an inmate.

"Other than the shirt, he looked nothing like a Macon County transport officer," Gammons said. "He had actually stolen a government tag that belonged to another individual that night in Lafayette."

Wilson County officers recognized the man's fake paperwork. Shortly after, they arrested and charged 54-year-old Scott Ronald Dorris with criminal attempt to facilitate an escape and criminal impersonation of a police officer.

Both counties launched an investigation, which revealed the female corrections officer in Macon County had sold her official uniform shirt to someone other than Dorris. Somehow the shirt ended up with him.

"It’s sad to say, but you tell these correctional officers that these people will play you," said Sheriff Gammons. "They’ll try to get what they can out of you, and it seems they don’t listen."

The female officer was immediately fired. Her identity was not released. The sheriff planned to pursue criminal charges.

The TBI was also investigating.