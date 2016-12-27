One Injured In Fight Over Child Custody

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - - Police were called out to investigate a stabbing after an argument broke out at a home in south Nashville.

Officials with the Metro Nashville Police Department rushed to the scene on Mimosa Drive, just south of Antioch Pike before 9 p.m. Monday.

They said a woman’s ex-boyfriend came to her home to discuss child custody issues.

After the argument began and a verbal confrontation took place, police said the woman’s current boyfriend got a knife from the kitchen and stabbed the other man twice in the back.

It was not clear if the victim was sent to the hospital, but officials said he sustained non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation was ongoing. It was not clear if charges were expected to be filed.