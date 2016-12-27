One Injured In Fight Over Child Custody

Current
Clear
3-Day Forecast
HI: 60°
LO: 49°
HI: 50°
LO: 35°
HI: 46°
LO: 31°
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - - Police were called out to investigate a stabbing after an argument broke out at a home in south Nashville.
Officials with the Metro Nashville Police Department rushed to the scene on Mimosa Drive, just south of Antioch Pike before 9 p.m. Monday.
They said a woman’s ex-boyfriend came to her home to discuss child custody issues.
After the argument began and a verbal confrontation took place, police said the woman’s current boyfriend got a knife from the kitchen and stabbed the other man twice in the back.
It was not clear if the victim was sent to the hospital, but officials said he sustained non-life threatening injuries.
The investigation was ongoing. It was not clear if charges were expected to be filed.
Two people were injured in a single-car crash in Clarksville.
Carrie Fisher, the actress best known as Princess Leia in the "Star Wars" movie series, has died at age 60 according to…
An arrest has been made in a fatal hit-and-run in south Nashville.
Police were called to the side of the road on Interstate 440 where a passenger had been grazed by a bullet.
A suspect was killed in an officer-involved shooting in Marion County.
A 16-year-old Wilson County boy was sent to the hospital after a gun he and two friends were playing with discharged, shooting him in the neck.
An Alzheimer's patient who went missing in North Nashville has been found safe.
A GoFundMe page has been set up to help a TDOT worker hit by a car while helping someone change a tire on Christmas Eve.