Parents Want Inauguration Shown In Classrooms

FRANKLIN, Tenn. - Many schools show Presidential inaugurations to students, but two local districts are leaving that decision up to the teachers.

Not all parents agreed with the decision; some felt it should be the same across the board.

One parent told NewsChannel 5 that her son watched Obama's inauguration in 2008 at Franklin High School, but her daughter will not be able to watch Trump's at Independence High School.

The Williamson County School District responded with a statement saying that the decision of whether or not to show the inauguration is up to the teacher.

Many of you have requesting information or a statement regarding WCS and the inauguration. I hope this answers your questions.



There is misinformation circulating on social media regarding WCS and the 2017 Presidential Inauguration. Here are the facts. We are not handling this inauguration any differently than we have in the past. There has not been any type of districtwide directive regarding watching the inauguration, either live or replayed; and to our knowledge, no principal has banned teachers from watching the event with students as might be appropriate. We have 44 schools, and the inauguration is being shown live in some classrooms while being shown at a later time in others. Since the inauguration will take place during the lunch period for many students and teachers, they will be able to watch during that time or possibly during study hall. Generally, teachers who cover content associated with history/politics/government will show and discuss parts of tomorrow's events. Another example taking place at Independence High is where some English classes may also look at other parts of the inauguration such as the poetry which might be recited and compare and contrast with past inaugurations. However, the content may not all be covered tomorrow in some of these classes. It may be covered later in the semester. To our knowledge, no school is showing the inauguration in a large group setting tomorrow but will instead be class-by-class as instructionally appropriate.



In addition, schools will work with families that keep their children at home to watch the full day of activities, and there will be extensive coverage of tomorrow's events and recordings easily available for all to access.

Metro Nashville Public Schools said the same thing - individual teachers make that decision.

Each metro school can decide on their own how to handle who watches the inauguration. Teachers are allowed to air it but if students don't want to watch it, they can opt out of watching it and they will go to a designated area.

Several parents have raised the question of whether or not the inauguration is history, and some of them want students to have the option to watch even if their teacher doesn't want to air it.

"To not even have the option is sad. It's censored. It's biased...If it's only allowed for her to see it on her phone, I probably will keep her home," said Natalie Pearce.

Representative Glen Casada also released the following statement:

"Our nation has a longstanding tradition of public schools allowing our children to watch the inauguration of the next president be republican or democrat. There is no room for any teacher, principal or school system to inject their politics into the classroom."