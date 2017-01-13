Pedestrian Hit, Killed By Vehicle In East Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A person was hit and killed by a vehicle on an East Nashville road.

Officers with the Metro Nashville Police Department said the person was outside of a cross walk when they were hit at East Trinitly Lane and Meridian Street.

Detectives said it was possible that the driver of vehicle slowed down to let the pedestrian cross and tried to go around the pedestrian.

The driver was taken to the hospital with serious but non life-threatening injuries.

It was unclear if any charges would be filed.