Petition Filed For Testimony In AMBER ALERT

COLUMBIA, Tenn. - The attorney for the family of missing teen, Elizabeth Thomas, has filed a petition in court in order to learn more information surrounding her disappearance.

Elizabeth, 15, went missing more than three weeks ago with her former Culleoka Unit School teacher, 50-year-old Tad Cummins.

On Thursday, officials with Whatley & Associates, the law office working for the Thomas family, filed a petition for perpetuity of testimony in Chancery Court.

The filing would allow witnesses to be questioned under oath. Officials from the Whatley office said in a press release, "one of the most concerning elements [in the case] has been the hesitancy of some persons to fully cooperate in sharing information that they know."

The family is hoping the petition will "put an end to that hesitancy."

The press release went on to clarify that the petition was file for "no purpose except to provide a vehicle for gathering information."

Whatley's office is conducting an investigation into Thomas' disappearance separate from law enforcement, which officials said is meant "only to assist, not to detract from, what law enforcement has done and is doing.