Pfc. Shadow McClaine's Father Speaks Out

The father of a slain Fort Campbell soldier spoke out for the first time after her remains were found months after she'd been missing.

She came to the mid-state to serve our country. Instead, Private First Class Shadow McClaine became a victim of violence.

"I'm bringing my girl home," said Jesse Willis, McClaine's father.

After months of searching, her father finally learned what happened to his daughter.

"She was very outgoing she loved the outdoors," said Willis.

McClaine proudly served her country for the last 6 years, she was supposed to be discharged last October, but that never happened. She disappeared in early September.

The search for the soldier came to an end just off I-24 in Robertson county near Exit 19. That's where a passerby found Shadow's body about 25 miles from the post.

"I was hoping for a different outcome, this is obviously not the outcome I wanted, but I do now know where my daughter is at," said Willis.

But officials had a feeling two fellow Ft. Campbell Soldiers also knew where his daughter was.

Jamal Williams-McCray, McClaine's ex-husband, and Charles Robinson were both arrested in November and charged with conspiracy, murder, and kidnapping.

"They are going to get what's coming to them. They are not going to get away with this," said Willis.

And as the signs come down Jesse Willis is happy to have an entire community's support.

"Thank you again for all of the shops out here that have continued to put her flyer up saying that they will not take them down. You can take them down now," said Willis.