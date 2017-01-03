Progress Made In Murfreesboro PD Headquarters Construction

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. - Murfreesboro Police officers and families signed the final beam that will go up in the department's new headquarters.

In the meantime, offices within the agency were separated in two buildings nearly 10 minutes apart.

Officers said the new building will not only allow the department to grow together, but it will also grow with the city.

"Really, to have continuity within the organization and communication really needs, people need to be operating within the same facility so this will hold us for today but also looking into the future for where Murfreesboro. The police department has to grow in the future too and this will house the men and women of the agency," said officer Karl Durr.

The new department, which is housed in the old Murfreesboro Medical Center, was set to open in December.