Arrests Made During Rally At Tennessee State Capitol

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A group of protesters rallied at the Tennessee State Capitol Friday as Donald Trump was being sworn in as the 45th president, which led to ten arrests.

Rally participants met for a Day of Action at legislative plaza, where they demanded a people's platform of dignity, justice, freedom, equality, respect, and solidarity.

At one point, six protesters locked themselves to the front doors of the Capitol building, chanting "Take back the people's house.”

Friday afternoon, ten arrests were made at the scene of the rally at the Capitol.

Authorities said the ten people were arrested for a misdemeanor of obstructing a passage/fire exit.

Six of those arrested were locked to the Capitol building and linked together using devices made from pipes. These devices had to be cut off by the fire department.

Four others were not linked with the pipes, but two of them had linked arms.

No protesters were injured; however, one firefighter did cut his hand on one of the pipe sleeves while cutting the protesters loose.

Additional details had not yet been released.