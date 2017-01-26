Remains Of Missing Ft. Campbell Soldier Found

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A set of skeletal remains that were found earlier this week have been positively identified as missing Ft. Campbell soldier 25-year-old Shadow McClaine.

Officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation confirmed the remains were identified Wednesday night. They were discovered Monday at Exit 19 on I-24 in Robertson County.

"All of us here at Fort Campbell are saddened by the news, and our thoughts and prayers are with the family at this time," Maj. Gen. Andrew P. Poppas, commanding general for the 101st Airborne Division and Fort Campbell, said in a release.

McClaine was an Army solider stationed at Ft. Campbell, who went missing from the Clarksville area in early September 2016.

Her vehicle, a 2013 silver Hyundai Elantra, was found two days later in a Nashville parking lot.

TBI agents began investigating her disappearance in November 2016.

That same month, two Fort Campbell soldiers with the 101st Airborne Division were charged with conspiracy, murder, and kidnapping in the case.

Jamal Williams-McCray, McClaine's ex-husband, and Charles Robinson were both assigned to the 101st Airborne Division, where McClaine served as a private, first class.

An official cause of death was still under investigation.