Rep. Steve Cohen Calls For Trump's Impeachment

10:35 AM, Aug 17, 2017
NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 15: US President Donald Trump speaks following a meeting on infrastructure at Trump Tower, August 15, 2017 in New York City. He fielded questions from reporters about his comments on the events in Charlottesville, Virginia and white supremacists. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON - U.S. Rep. Steve Cohen (D-Tenn.) said he’ll soon introduce articles of impeachment against President Trump after his recent comments on the violence in Charlottesville. 

The Memphis Democrat made the announcement Thursday morning in a statement. 

“President Trump has failed the presidential test of moral leadership. No moral president would ever shy away from outright condemning hate, intolerance, and bigotry,” Cohen said. 

According to CBS affiliate WREG, this was not the first time the Congressman has submitted a resolution against Trump.

 

