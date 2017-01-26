Rescue Mission Hands Out Backpacks

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - The Nashville Rescue Mission gave away one hundred backpacks to homeless in need.

They weren't just any backpack; They were are special three-in-one packs from local company RoM Outdoors that turn into ponchos.

The weather is unpredictable, and one of the toughest things facing the homeless population is that inclement weather," said Cheryl Noe. "So the notion that you have something that you can carry belongings in and can transfer into something as durable and helpful as a poncho is pretty unique and pretty great. That's why something like that would be helpful for the people we serve."

Woodland Middle School Student Council members also gave the Mission 50 emergency toiletry packs for guests in need during Wednesday's handout.