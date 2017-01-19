Rogue Drones Creating Concerns For Police And The Public

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. - Rogue Drones have become a problem in Murfreesboro by crashing into homes and even being used to commit crimes.

Officials with the Murfreesboro Police Department said they have seen a spike in reports filed that involved the small aircrafts.

"One of the things we see is runaway drones. People report drones flying off for no reason or in this case a person found a drone outside their house," said Sgt. Kyle Evans with the Murfreesboro Police Dept.

"There it was lying there. And I said well I'll be darned and I picked it up," said a homeowner who asked that we not reveal her identity.

She found a small drone right outside a window at her home. The woman knew a child working the remote controls might have lost it, but no one came looking.

Then she closely examined the device.

"It said video drone so I decided to call the police," she said.

"You never know what someone equipped with a camera on a drone might do," said Sgt. Evans.

He said the police can pull the video chip from the drone to see what it was recording. The fact is police across the country have reported a growing number of cases where thieves use drones to case a home, which was exactly what the homeowner was worried about.

"It's the perfect thing for people who want to spy on other people especially for burglars who want to get right up and see if there is anything worth stealing," she said.

No matter what they're being used for, drones have become a reality we all must now deal with, and owners need to know what they are doing.

The FAA already has laws in place regarding the operation of drones in public, near airports and over private property.

Before launching one, be sure to check the requirements on government and state websites.