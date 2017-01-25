School Board Votes To Move Hillwood High

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Metro Nashville School Board members voted to move the location of Hillwood High School to Bellevue.

The decision was between three options, which focused around either renovating the current high school in West Meade or build a new one in Bellevue.

In a unanimous vote, the board approved the budget which included building a new Hillwood High School in Bellevue.

Parents and community members voiced their concerns in two public hearings prior to Tuesday night's vote.

Some parents worried about increased traffic at the Bellevue site, but others said a move would bring the school closer to where most of the current students live.