Search Continues For Missing Murfreesboro Teen

The search continues for a 16-year-old Riverdale High School student one week after he was reported missing in Murfreesboro.

Devin Bond went missing from his home last Friday. He was last seen in bed late Thursday night at his Armor Place home.

Authorities said his 9-year-old brother confirmed Bond had put towels and pillows under a blanket to make it look like he was still in bed asleep.

Volunteers spent much of Thursday morning searching thick wooded areas and neighborhoods in hopes of finding him.

Anyone with information about where he could be should Detective Groce at 615-904-3049 or the Sheriff’s Communications at 615-898-7770.