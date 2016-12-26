Semi Fire Snarls Traffic On I-840 West

12:54 PM, Dec 26, 2016

Photo: Bill Moloney

Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. - A semi fire has caused a significant delay for motorists on Interstate 840 in Rutherford County.

The incident was reported Monday afternoon at mile marker 55 near Highway 41.

It’s unclear at this point what caused the tractor trailer to catch fire.

Officials with the Tennessee Highway Patrol said westbound lanes are closed while they work to clear the scene. 

No injuries were immediately reported.  

Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top