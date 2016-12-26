Semi Fire Snarls Traffic On I-840 West

Clear
HI: 60°
LO: 49°
HI: 50°
LO: 35°
HI: 46°
LO: 31°
Photo: Bill Moloney
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. - A semi fire has caused a significant delay for motorists on Interstate 840 in Rutherford County.
The incident was reported Monday afternoon at mile marker 55 near Highway 41.
It’s unclear at this point what caused the tractor trailer to catch fire.
Officials with the Tennessee Highway Patrol said westbound lanes are closed while they work to clear the scene.
No injuries were immediately reported.
Police have arrested a suspect in connection with a homicide in Murfreesboro.
Two people were injured in a single-car crash in Clarksville.
Carrie Fisher, the actress best known as Princess Leia in the "Star Wars" movie series, has died at age 60 according to…
An arrest has been made in a fatal hit-and-run in south Nashville.
Police were called to the side of the road on Interstate 440 where a passenger had been grazed by a bullet.
A suspect was killed in an officer-involved shooting in Marion County.
A 16-year-old Wilson County boy was sent to the hospital after a gun he and two friends were playing with discharged, shooting him in the neck.
An Alzheimer's patient who went missing in North Nashville has been found safe.
A GoFundMe page has been set up to help a TDOT worker hit by a car while helping someone change a tire on Christmas Eve.