Robert Arnold Pleads Guilty To Corruption Charges

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Former Rutherford County Sheriff Robert Arnold has pleaded guilty to corruption charges.
Arnold appeared in court Wednesday morning where he pleaded guilty to wire fraud, honest services fraud, and extortion.
He faces up to 60 years in prison, but could only serve between 4-6 years. In federal court, there is no parole.
Additional details on the plea agreement were not known.
Arnold was originally scheduled to go on trial for corruption charges on February 7 and had been incarcerated in Grayson County, Kentucky while awaiting trial.
A hearing for Russell has been set for 3:30 p.m. Friday.
Former Rutherford County Sheriff Robert Arnold has pleaded guilty to corruption charges.
