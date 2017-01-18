Robert Arnold Pleads Guilty To Corruption Charges

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Former Rutherford County Sheriff Robert Arnold has pleaded guilty to corruption charges.

Arnold appeared in court Wednesday morning where he pleaded guilty to wire fraud, honest services fraud, and extortion.

He faces up to 60 years in prison, but could only serve between 4-6 years. In federal court, there is no parole.

Additional details on the plea agreement were not known.

Arnold was originally scheduled to go on trial for corruption charges on February 7 and had been incarcerated in Grayson County, Kentucky while awaiting trial.

Sources told NewsChannel 5 that Arnold and his attorney will ask the federal judge that Arnold be released from jail while he awaits formal sentencing. A sentencing date was set for May 8.

His co-defendants – uncle John Vanderveer and his former jail administrator Joe Russell – are both also expected to reach plea deals with prosecutors.

A hearing for Russell has been set for 3:30 p.m. Friday.