FRANKLIN, Tenn. - A pair of shoplifters allegedly tried to run over officers in Cool Springs.

According to Franklin Police officials, two women in a stolen car were trying to get away from police when they tried hitting several officers.

"As I was crossing in front of my vehicle, they intentionally put it in drive, cut their wheels toward me, and came toward me at a high rate of speed," the officer who was almost hit, said. "If I hadn't stepped out of the way very quickly, there's no doubt in my mind, I would have been hit."

It happened in the Academy Sports parking lot on Mallory Lane Thursday night.

"It's important that we get these suspects identified and under arrest," Lt. Charles Warner with the Franklin Police Department said. "If they pose this kind of danger to our officers, there's no telling what kind of danger they could pose to the public."

The officer who was nearly hit agreed. "It just shows disregard for human life, you know? We're just out here trying to protect our community, and it's a scary situation."

Officers were searching for the pair in the Cool Springs area. They asked anyone with information to call the Franklin Police Department at 615-794-2513.

"We're going to do everything that we can to find them because of the danger they posed to oru officers and the community last night," Warner said. "That getaway was reckless."

A $1,000 reward was offered for information that leads to their identification and capture. Anyone with information should call Williamson County Crime Stoppers at (615) 794-4000.