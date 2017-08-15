State Employee Attacked In Nashville Parking Garage

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Police have asked the public’s help in identifying the man who attacked a state employee in a parking garage in downtown Nashville.

Metro Nashville Police detectives said he attacked a state employee on Friday while she was walking to her car on 5th Avenue and Harrison Street.

This guy attacked a woman Fri @ noon in the state parking garage @ 5th & Harrison. Know him? Pls call 615-742-7463. https://t.co/biUMkVBOcd pic.twitter.com/NFuPVuiEWm — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) August 14, 2017

He allegedly threatened to kill her if she didn't stop fighting.

The attacker let her go and ran off after another driver honked at him.

Police said the man was wearing a faded black t-shirt with the Texas Longhorns logo on the back and black shorts.

Anyone with information was asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.