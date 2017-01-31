TBI Responds To Cheatham Co. Officer-Involved Shooting

Clear
HI: 61°
LO: 41°
HI: 59°
LO: 38°
HI: 45°
LO: 32°
ASHLAND CITY, Tenn. - An officer was involved in a shooting in Cheatham County.
It was unclear if the officer was the shooter or the victim, but agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said they were on their way to the scene.
It happened at 1740 Sams Creek Road Monday night in Ashland City. Details of the shooting were not available.
TBI officials said they were requested to aid in the investigation.
