TBI To Investigate Fatal Officer-Involved Shootings In Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - The office of Nashville Mayor Megan Barry released a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) clarifying that the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation would be investigating all officer-involved fatalities in Nashville in the future.

The announcement goes into effect Friday, April 7, meaning it would not impact the investigation into the fatal shooting of Jocques Clemmons.

Davidson County District Attorney General Glenn Funk requested the TBI take over the Clemmons investigation on Feb. 17.

However, the TBI's involvement ruffled feathers and created problems between them and officials with the Metro Nashville Police Department.

“I appreciate the willingness of Director Gwyn, Chief Anderson, and General Funk to come to a consensus on this MOU,” said Mayor Barry. “Once General Funk announced his decision to request a TBI investigation into all future deaths resulting from the use of force by an officer, it was important that the MNPD, TBI, and DA come to an agreement on how that process would work in a way that ensures the integrity of any subsequent investigation.”

Mayor Barry and Metro Legal Director Jon Cooper worked with the two agencies to resolve any differences of opinion before reaching an agreement.

The MNPD completed their separate investigation into Clemmons' case on March 23, and the TBI investigation is still in progress.

They agreed TBI will investigate any incident involving the use of force by a MNPD Officer, or person holding a MNPD Special Police Commission that results in a fatality.

During that time, MNPD will not conduct a separate criminal investigation, but may conduct a simultaneous internal or administrative investigation unless there is a reasonably foreseeable likelihood that such investigation would interfere with the TBI’s criminal inquiry.

“The MOU I signed this afternoon is specifically tailored to Nashville and, as Mayor Barry and I agree, is in the best interest of Nashvillians,” Chief Anderson said. “This agreement helps to ensure that I will have accurate and timely information with which I can make any necessary decisions regarding the operation of the police department, and will be able to speak with community leaders with specificity as to what occurred. I appreciate the TBI’s words of respect for the MNPD as we have gone through this process. As I have said, I hold Director Gwyn and his staff in the highest regard.”