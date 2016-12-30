Teen Crash Victim Dies From Injuries

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. - The teen involved in a crash on the West Creek School campus in Clarksville has died.

The single-vehicle crash happened Wednesday on school grounds.

A 15-year-old suffered life-threatening injuries, and died in the hospital Thursday.

The crash was under investigation by the Clarksville Police Department, but very few details were released.

Officials with the Clarksville-Montgomery County School System would not identify the student, but said grief counselors would be available to faculty and  students on Jan. the 3.

