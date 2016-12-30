Teen Crash Victim Dies From Injuries

Current
Mostly cloudy
3-Day Forecast
HI: 45°
LO: 42°
HI: 53°
LO: 43°
HI: 64°
LO: 52°
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. - The teen involved in a crash on the West Creek School campus in Clarksville has died.
The single-vehicle crash happened Wednesday on school grounds.
A 15-year-old suffered life-threatening injuries, and died in the hospital Thursday.
The crash was under investigation by the Clarksville Police Department, but very few details were released.
Officials with the Clarksville-Montgomery County School System would not identify the student, but said grief counselors would be available to faculty and students on Jan. the 3.
Officers with the Metro Nashville Police Department have asked the public for help in finding a bank robbery suspect.
University of Tennessee fans and the city of Nashville had a lot to celebrate after the Franklin American Mortgage Music City Bowl.
Authorities have made an arrest in connection to the death of a 23-year-old in Montgomery County.
Three people have died in a residential fire in Macon County.
A man was killed in a fire in Warren County.
A home feature meant to help protect a house in Lafayette ended up burning it down just before Thanksgiving. Family members say a security…
Thousands of football fans are expected to be downtown for this year's Music City Bowl.
Whether it's team spirit, concert-going or bringing in the new year, events this weekend in Nashville have given hundreds of thousands of…