Teen Shot In Neck After Playing With Gun

MT. JULIET, Tenn. - A 16-year-old boy was sent to the hospital after a gun he and two friends were playing with discharged, shooting him in the neck.

The incident happened at the teen’s father’s home on Davis Corner Road, off Benders Ferry Road in Wilson County.

Officials with the Wilson County Sheriff's Office said they were given conflicting reports when they first arrived on scene. The teens allegedly first said someone had broken into the house and fired the weapon. After further investigation, deputies determined the three were handling the firearm when it went off.

The Mt. Juliet High School student was sent by LifeFlight medical helicopter to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment.

The teen’s father told NewsChannel 5 he has since been discharged from the hospital.

There was no word if charges of any kind were expected to be filed. The investigation was ongoing.