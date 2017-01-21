Tennesseans Celebrate Trump's Inauguration

WHITE HOUSE, Tenn. - As anti-trump protests erupted in communities across the country, some towns were celebrating the inauguration.

NewsChannel 5 stopped in a barber shop in White House, TN to talk to Trump supporters during the inaugural speech.

President Trump said, "This American carnage stops right here. and stops right now."

Gary York said he's been waiting for this moment.

York said, "Change. A lot of changes, it's just kind of unbelievable..."

He was stunned by the variety of religious leaders who were asked to speak at the ceremony.

York said, "I'll be truthful with this, the first one I ever listened to that has so much stuff about Jesus, God, I mean I've never seen this much."

York said his boss, the owner of 31-W Barber Shop, feels the same.

Jim Edwards said, " It needs new direction, let's give him a chance, and see what he can do. We're praying for him, and after all, God is in control."

Edwards has seen three inaugurations from his "White House."

Edwards said, "He let them know what he was going to do Let's go to Washington and drain the swamp! Sure they're not all swamp people, there's good people everywhere, and I believe he set the tone."

As they continued to cut hair, Trump said, "We will get out people off of welfare and back to work."



Edwards said, "I liked it. some of them need bashing and I think that's what he's trying to do, is change the system."

Eric Delgado was getting his haircut during the inaugural speech.

Delgado said, "It's crazy, he's the first president without any kind of military experience or any politicial experience but i think it's a good thing, maybe it will shake up some stuff."

So as these men in White House are filled with hope for the future, a different White House is officially leading our country.

Edwards said, "I believe we've been short changed, I think once he starts doing some things the rest of America will come around. and we can do this together."