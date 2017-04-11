NASHVILLE, Tenn. - The Tennessee Supreme Court's Indigent Representation Task Force announced their recommendations to make sure everyone in the state can afford legal counsel.

The group is pushing for change when it comes to representing the poor in the courtroom.



After hearing from judges, lawyers, court clerks, and conducting research of their own the Task Force recommended a three part plan.

A big part of that plan is more public defenders and affordable legal assistance that is managed well.

The Tennessee Supreme Court has taken their recommendations for review.