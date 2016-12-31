Thousands Expected For Music City Bowl

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Thousands of football fans are expected to be downtown for this year’s Music City Bowl.

Football Fans took over downtown Nashville one day before the Tennessee Vols and Nebraska Cornhuskers face off in the Music City Bowl.

There will be no shortage of orange in a city just outside of Big Orange Country and Neyland Stadium.

However for many Nebraska fans, it was their first time to Music City.

The game also has a huge economic impact on Nashville's economy - raking in $20 million in 2014.

Broadway is all set for a huge pregame block party ahead of today's @MusicCityBowl! pic.twitter.com/SHDTOVDby6 — Dan Kennedy (@NC5_DanKennedy) December 30, 2016

Thousands of out-of-towners are staying in hotels for the game. Broadway was blocked off on Thursday for good grilling and a battle of the bands.

Friday will be full of pep rallies and pregames.

The Tennessee pep rally starts at 11:30 a.m. on 1st and Broadway. The game starts at 2:30 p.m. at Nissan Stadium.

Tennessee has only played in this bowl game once before, when the Vols lost to North Carolina in 2010.

The last two times these teams have met, the Cornhuskers came out on top. This year, the Vols are favored by a field goal.