Trial Set For Ex-Vandy Player In Rape Case

1:38 PM, Jun 9, 2017
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A trial has been set for one of the remaining defendants in the Vanderbilt rape case.

A hearing was held Friday for Brandon Banks and Jaborian “Tip” McKenzie. Neither appeared in court.

Banks is expected to go to trial within the next two weeks – possibly June 19. However, an official date has yet to be set.

It’s unclear when McKenzie would go to trial.

Both are co-defendants with Brandon Vandenburg and Cory Batey for the aggravated rape of an unconscious female student in a Vanderbilt dormitory back in 2013.

If convicted at a trial, Banks faces a minimum of 15 years in prison. 

