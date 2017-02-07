Truck Fire Closes 65 South

SPRING HILL, Tenn. - The lanes of Interstate 65 have been closed in Spring Hill due to a crash involving a tractor trailer.

The crash happened around 5: 30 p.m. at mile marker 56 on 65 South near Thompson's Station Road.

Dispatchers in Spring Hill said emergency crews responded to a semi truck fire on the interstate.

The road is expected to reopen at 6:30 p.m.