Two E. Nashville Businesses Robbed; Police Search For Gunman

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Police officials have asked for the public's help in identifying a man believed to be responsible for two business robberies in East Nashville.

Detectives with the Metro Nashville Police Department said the man robbed the Shell gas station on Gallatin Pike then robbed workers at Drifters BBQ on Woodland Street later that day.

The suspect entered Shell at 11:45 a.m. and demanded the clerk open the register at gunpoint. He took money and fled on foot. That night, at 5:20 p.m. the same man robbed Drifter's and its employees after eating dinner there.

According to police, he a total of seven people in the restaurant.

He was described as a white man with a beard and mustache standing about 5’4” tall with a thin build and may be missing teeth.

He wore a camouflage t-shirt over a long sleeved shirt and a dark knit cap.

Anyone recognizing the suspect was asked to call CrimeStoppers at 615-742-7463.