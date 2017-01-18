Video Of Bugs In Metro School Raises Concern

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A video of bugs in Dupont Tyler Middle School Prep taken by a student has raised concern among parents.

Michelle Klein told NewsChannel 5 that her son showed her the video when he got home from school. She then posted it to the a local Hermitage Facebook page.

The video was taken in a student bathroom. A line of small bugs could be seen lining the crack between the door and the hinge.

School officials released the following statement in response to the video.

The health and safety of our students and staff is our first priority and we have taken

immediate steps to address pest concerns at DuPont Tyler Middle Prep.

Within a few hours of finding out about the video, our maintenance department went to

the school to immediately investigate, find the source of the problem and prescribe a

solution. While we did not find the same infestation as depicted in the video, we take

this issue very seriously. The school has been thoroughly cleaned and has an

integrated pest management program. MNPS is also working with the Metro Public

Health Department to ensure all necessary preventative measures have been

completed.

Parents who have any concern about the condition of their child’s school building can

reach out to us through the Family Information Center at 615-259-4636

or familyinfo@mnps.org.