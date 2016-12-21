Vigil Held For Page H.S. Senior Killed In Crash

FRANKLIN, Tenn. - Family, friends and classmates braved the cold, and came together to celebrate the life of a high school student killed in a car accident.

A crowd gathered outside the auditorium at Page High School, where 18-year-old Savanna Biles was a senior. They played music, lit candles, shared stories, and prayed.

“The students came to me yesterday and talked about wanting to put something together,” said Dr. Shane Pantall, Principal at Page High School. “I think some of them are struggling, and this will help the students.”

Students fought back tears as they shared memories of a girl who was known for her bright smile, her strong faith, and for being a friend to many.

“I love you, and I’m really going to miss you,” said one student. “I will do my best to carry on my life as you would have wanted me to.”

“You entered my life with the most authentic soul and beautiful heart,” said another student. “I will miss you every day for the rest of my life.”

Biles was killed in a crash while driving to school Monday morning. According to the accident report, she was driving on South Carothers Road near Arno Road, when she lost control while trying to negotiate a curve. Her car flipped and hit a tree, pinning Biles inside. She was wearing a seatbelt. No one else was injured in the crash.

The news shocked students, and many throughout the Williamson County school system. Biles is the fourth Williamson County student to die in a car accident in the last month.

“When it happens at your school, it really hits home,” said Dr. Pantall.

Counselors have also been on hand to help students at Page High School.

Director of Williamson County Schools, Dr. Mike Looney, has established a task force to help keep teen drivers safe. The task force will meet in January, but more information will be sent to parents this week.

An account has been set up to help Biles’ family with funeral expenses. You can donate here: https://www.youcaring.com/lisaguthrie-719696

