Williamson County Residents Show Solidarity With Charlottesville

FRANKLIN, Tenn. - People came together in Williamson County to show solidarity with victims in Charlottesville.

A vigil was held on the square downtown Franklin Monday evening. This comes after similar events were held over the weekend in Clarksville and Murfreesboro.

Several groups came together to organize the vigil. People came with signs featuring messages denouncing racism and hatred. Some also came with candles.

Franklin police monitored the crowds, but the vigil was peaceful for its entirety.

Initially, the group huddled by the courthouse steps to dodge the afternoon rain. Several area pastors started the vigil with a prayer for the victims in Charlottesville. Several participants said it was important to spread a message of love and unity.

“Anything we can do to counteract hate, I want to do that,” said Teri Murphy, a Franklin resident. “It was important for me to be here.”

Others said they were still stunned by the events in Charlottesville over the weekend.

“It really shocked me,” said Caleb Banks, a Spring Hill resident. “You don’t see that in America. You don’t think something like that would happen at home and so close to Tennessee. It is really shocking.”

Participants moved to the center of the downtown Franklin square just feet from a statue of a Confederate soldier. Some chanted “take it down!” and said they felt removing it would help spread a message of tolerance.

“To me, it represents a time of hate in our country,” said Missy Horesh, a Brentwood resident. “It’s not something that needs to be remembered.

Murphy said a meeting is scheduled Aug. 24 at Academy Park in Franklin at 6 p.m. to discuss the possibility of removing the Confederate statue.