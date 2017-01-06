Winter Weather Advisory Issued For Middle Tenn.

Winter Weather Advisory issued January 6 at 9:03AM CST expiring January 6 at 6:00PM CST in effect for: Benton, Carroll, Chester, Crockett, Decatur, Dyer, Fayette, Gibson, Haywood, Henderson, Lauderdale, Shelby, Tipton
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 6 at 6:00AM CST expiring January 7 at 12:00AM CST in effect for: Cheatham, Davidson, Dickson, Fentress, Houston, Humphreys, Jackson, Overton, Pickett, Putnam, Smith, Wilson
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 6 at 6:00AM CST expiring January 7 at 12:00AM CST in effect for: Bedford, Cannon, Coffee, Cumberland, DeKalb, Giles, Grundy, Hickman, Lawrence, Lewis, Marshall, Maury, Perry, Rutherford, Van Buren, Warren, Wayne, White, Williamson
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 6 at 3:32AM CST expiring January 6 at 6:00PM CST in effect for: Benton, Carroll, Chester, Decatur, Gibson, Henderson
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 6 at 3:36AM CST expiring January 7 at 12:00AM CST in effect for: Franklin, Lincoln, Moore
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 6 at 2:31AM CST expiring January 7 at 12:00AM CST in effect for: Bedford, Cannon, Coffee, Cumberland, DeKalb, Giles, Grundy, Hickman, Lawrence, Lewis, Marshall, Maury, Perry, Rutherford, Van Buren, Warren, Wayne, White, Williamson
The first round of snow hit Thursday afternoon into the evening. Most of the mid-state saw a dusting and flurries, but much of the plateau and southern Kentucky counties saw at least an inch with slick roads.
The winter weather was expected to stick around until Monday because temperatures weren’t expected to get above freezing until then.
Most of the snow was out of the Nashville area. However, the second band was projected to move across areas of closer to the Kentucky/Tennessee line on the plateau and the Tennessee/Alabama line around 4 a.m. to 6 a.m.
Some mid-state schools dismissed early Thursday, and several school districts closed Friday.
