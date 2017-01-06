Winter Weather Advisory Issued For Middle Tenn.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for a large portion of Middle Tennessee in anticipation of snow moving into the area.

The advisory was issued overnight for many counties and goes into effect at noon Thursday.

The first round of snow hit Thursday afternoon into the evening. Most of the mid-state saw a dusting and flurries, but much of the plateau and southern Kentucky counties saw at least an inch with slick roads.

The winter weather was expected to stick around until Monday because temperatures weren’t expected to get above freezing until then.

Most of the snow was out of the Nashville area. However, the second band was projected to move across areas of closer to the Kentucky/Tennessee line on the plateau and the Tennessee/Alabama line around 4 a.m. to 6 a.m.

Some mid-state schools dismissed early Thursday, and several school districts closed Friday.

Click here to see a full list of weather alerts in the area.

For a list of school closings, check our Snow Watch page.

About 45 trucks pretreated middle Tennessee state highways and interstates Wednesday, preparing for the dusting of snow.

"We really wanted to make sure we hit the interstates, particularly I-40 and northward," said TDOT spokeswoman Kathryn Schulte.

With all TDOT routes pretreated with brine, Thursday became a watch-and-wait situation for workers.

"We are really in a holding pattern," Schulte said. "We don't want to put salt on the road unless there's snow for it to stick to, otherwise it will just blow away."

Regardless, workers filled trucks with brine in preparation for the worst.

"We're using this as a training opportunity - making sure everyone gets out there and knows their routes and is comfortable so when we do get something big we're 100 percent ready," Schulte said.

