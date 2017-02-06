Woman Charged In MNPD Officer's Death

Cloudy
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - The woman who was saved by fallen Metro Nashville Police Officer Eric Mumaw has been charged with aggravated vehicular homicide.
A warrant for Juli Glisson's arrest was issued Friday following Mumaw's death.
The 18-year veteran died while trying to save Glisson, who was trying to drive her car into the Cumberland River in a suicide attempt.
Glisson was charged Monday with aggravated vehicular homicide and probation violation. Her bond was set at $150,000.
A memorial service was held in Nashville for Metro Police Officer Eric Mumaw who lost his life in the line of duty.
