Woman Charged In MNPD Officer's Death

3:37 PM, Feb 6, 2017
6 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - The woman who was saved by fallen Metro Nashville Police Officer Eric Mumaw has been charged with aggravated vehicular homicide.

A warrant for Juli Glisson's arrest was issued Friday following Mumaw's death.

The 18-year veteran died while trying to save Glisson, who was trying to drive her car into the Cumberland River in a suicide attempt.

Glisson was charged Monday with aggravated vehicular homicide and probation violation. Her bond was set at $150,000.

 

 

