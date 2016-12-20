Woman Goes Missing After Leaving Friend's Apartment

Clear
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Metro Nashville Police detectives have asked for the public's help in finding a missing woman who was last seen leaving a friend's apartment.
Police said 27-year-old Ashley Brown was last seen early Saturday morning around 4:30.
She was leaving her friend's apartment on the 200 block of 25th Avenue North.
She was reportedly intoxicated and left behind her purse and vehicle. A friend reported her missing Saturday night.
Her landlord got into her Pegram, Tennessee, home Saturday, but it looked like she had not been home.
Police said Brown has no known heath issues and was described as 5’7” tall, and weighs 150 pounds.
Anyone with information of where she may be was asked to call Detective Matt Filter at 615-862-7803.
Officials said a 29-year-old man was shot in the leg by his girlfriend's ex-boyfriend.
Traffic on Interstate 24 in Robertson County was backed up as crews worked to put out a fire that was burning through hay bales.
Police in Franklin said they're investigating a violent carjacking that happened overnight.
Three separate armed carjackings took place in the overnight hours, but police said they were not related.
Crews responded to a fire in Hendersonville near Rockland Road.
A federal research team said there's low risk of mudslides and landslides following deadly East Tennessee wildfires.
A house fire shut down a road in Oak Hill.
A fire on the property of General Motors in Spring Hill destroyed a storage barn.
A man showed up at the hospital with an injury from a shooting saying he was shot during a robbery.