Woman Goes Missing After Leaving Friend's Apartment

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Metro Nashville Police detectives have asked for the public's help in finding a missing woman who was last seen leaving a friend's apartment.

Police said 27-year-old Ashley Brown was last seen early Saturday morning around 4:30.

She was leaving her friend's apartment on the 200 block of 25th Avenue North.

She was reportedly intoxicated and left behind her purse and vehicle. A friend reported her missing Saturday night.

Her landlord got into her Pegram, Tennessee, home Saturday, but it looked like she had not been home.

Police said Brown has no known heath issues and was described as 5’7” tall, and weighs 150 pounds.

Anyone with information of where she may be was asked to call Detective Matt Filter at 615-862-7803.