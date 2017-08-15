WWII Soldier's Remains Returning To Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A World War II soldier from Middle Tennessee is finally coming home 75 years after his death.

The remains of U.S. Army Staff Sergeant William Turner will arrive Tuesday morning at the Nashville Airport.

The 20-year-old aerial engineer was presumably killed on December 13, 1943.

Turner, along with the rest of the "Hell's Fury" crew, were part of an armada of B-26 bombers flying from Essex, England to Amsterdam when they were shot down.

Sergeant Turner will be laid to rest on August 22. Governor Bill Haslam has declared a day in mourning and ordered flags at state buildings to be flown at half-staff.