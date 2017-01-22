Hubbs Helps Tennessee Trounce Mississippi State 91-74

Mostly cloudy
HI: 62°
LO: 52°
HI: 52°
LO: 41°
HI: 55°
LO: 36°
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Robert Hubbs III scored 19 points Saturday as Tennessee pulled away in the second half of a 91-74 victory over Mississippi State.
Grant Williams added 17 points to help Tennessee (10-9, 3-4 SEC) earn its first Southeastern Conference home win of the season. Admiral Schofield had 15 and Jordan Bowden added 14.
Tennessee had lost 82-78 to Arkansas and 70-60 to No. 24 South Carolina in its first two SEC home games.
Mississippi State (12-6, 3-3) has dropped two straight after winning three in a row. This marked the first SEC road loss of the season for the Bulldogs, who had won at LSU and Arkansas.
Schnider Herard had 14 points and 11 rebounds for the Mississippi State freshman's first double-double. Quinndary Weatherspoon and Lamar Peters had 11 points each, and Mario Kegler added 10.
A death investigation has gotten underway in Clarksville after a man was found lying in the street with bullet wounds.
A Clarksville woman has been seeking justice for her friend who was murdered 25 years ago at a bar in Montgomery County.
One man was injured in a shooting near Plus Park Boulevard.
An estimated 15,000 people gathered in Nashville to march for women's rights as part of the worldwide Women's March spearheaded with a march…
On the day after President Donald Trump took the Oval Office, thousands of women are marching on Washington.
The Justice Department says Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner is allowed to work in his administration.
President Donald Trump signed an executive order Friday night "to ease the burden of Obamacare as we transition from repeal and replace."
Donald Trump became the 45th President of the United States Friday during a time-honored inauguration ceremony that encapsulated the peaceful…
One person was injured in a shooting near an East Nashville bar.