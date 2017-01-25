Emmy-award winning journalist Rhori Johnston can be seen weeknights as co-anchor of NewsChannel 5 at 5, 6, and 10 p.m. He is also an occasional host of OpenLine, a nightly, issues-oriented, call-in program on NewsChannel 5+. Rhori is also NewsChannel 5's primary anchor for news specials and election night coverage. He joined the NewsChannel 5 team in the fall of 2005.

He was born in Houston, and graduated from Syracuse University. His career in broadcasting has taken him around the country – including stops in Maine, Las Vegas, and Indianapolis. When the opportunity arose to move to Nashville, Rhori says he didn't hesitate.

"I have a lot of family here in Middle Tennessee. I've been visiting my uncle, aunts and cousins here since I was a child, so I've known for years about the area's beauty and vitality. It's always been on my radar as a great place to live and raise a family."

Rhori began as co-anchor of NewsChannel 5 at 5 p.m., and as a nightly reporter for NewsChannel 5 at 10 p.m. He eventually took over the reins as co-anchor of all three nightly newscasts when legendary anchor Chris Clark retired in 2007.

"I always tell people I didn't replace Chris Clark. No one can replace an incredible journalist and fixture in the community like him. I like to say I just happened to take over his old schedule. I consider myself lucky to be part of a unique team here with some terrific people. It's a testament to that team that we've remained on top of the overall news ratings."

Rhori stays involved with a number of community programs and events. He serves on the Advisory Boards of the Davis House Child Advocacy Center, and Monroe Harding. He just finished serving two terms as a member of the Board of Directors of the YMCA's Camp Widjiwagan.

Rhori volunteers his time speaking to area students, and as emcee of a number of annual fundraisers and events including the Salute To Excellence Awards, the Strobel Awards Luncheon, the Legacy Ball, the Nashville Adult Literacy Council's "Bee", the Scleroderma Walk, Crohns & Colitis Walk, and Laughter For The Children.

Rhori has received a number of awards during his career. He was twice voted "Best TV News Anchor" while in Las Vegas. He has won three Emmy awards – the most recent for his work co-anchoring NewsChannel 5's continuing coverage of the historic floods of May 2010. He's a member of the Society of Professional Journalists, National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences, and the Phi Kappa Psi Fraternity.

In his spare time, Rhori enjoys cooking, learning about wine, watching good movies, listening to great local music and, most importantly, spending time with his family.