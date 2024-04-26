Accused and now former Tennessee Titans scout makes $2.5 million bond

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A former Tennessee Titans scout — who's accused in the deaths of his girlfriend and their unborn child posted — made a $2.5 million bond and was released Friday from the Davidson County Jail in Nashville.

Blaise Taylor was arrested in connection to the poisoning deaths of Jade Benning and her unborn baby in March, nearly a year after they died in early 2023. Taylor now faces two counts of first-degree murder. He's pleaded not guilty.

Everyone is entitled to a bond unless it is a death penalty case — which this is not.

The judge did set the bond at $2.5 million bond, likely thinking there was no way Taylor could make it and would remain locked up while awaiting trial.

How?

I’m told someone came forward to pay several bonding companies.

Together, those companies agree to cover the full bond if Taylor runs and fails to show up for court.

In return the person who came forward will pay typically 10% — or in this case $250,000.

That money is not refundable and will be split by the bonding companies. So, someone paid in the area of a quarter million dollars to get Taylor out of jail.

Those bonding companies share the quarter million.

But they’ll be on edge until this case is resolved.

If Taylor fails to show, they are on the hook for $2.5 million bond.