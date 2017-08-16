1 Injured In House Fire North Of Nashville

Cloudy
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - One person was injured overnight when fire broke out at a family’s home north of downtown Nashville.
The call came in shortly before 3 a.m. Wednesday at a residence on Roman Drive. When Nashville firefighters arrived, flames were shooting through the roof.
No word on what started this yet, but fire investigators are on scene now. They think the fire originated from the lower level of the home. pic.twitter.com/r2ttnLbuMQ— Sophie N-K (@SophieNC5) August 16, 2017
Gary Scales and his wife awoke to the sound of their fire alarm and heavy smoke. They made their way downstairs to get their daughter, who was sleeping.
On the way, they encountered heavy flames and the woman suffered burns to her hand or arm.
Scales’ daughter was able to crawl out of the home through a downstairs window.
Scales said they do have insurance. The Red Cross was called in to assist them.