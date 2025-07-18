Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
News

Actions

Noose found at the site of the new Nissan Stadium, police investigating

New Stadium Construction.jpg
Bob Stinnett / WTVF
A view of the East Bank skyline with the new Nissan Stadium under construction in February 2025.
New Stadium Construction.jpg
Posted

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Police said a noose was found at the site of the new Nissan Stadium.

Police confirmed they are investigating the situation.

We will update as details come in.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at kelly.broderick@newschannel5.com.

Woman earns college diploma after finding stability at Nashville's Strobel House

Talk about a hand-up that can change lives! This story that highlights Strobel House resident Johnnie Williams will remind you that there are services that can change an entire world for one person. After she found stable housing, she was able to graduate with a medical assistant diploma and a 4.0 GPA. Bravo Johnnie and bravo Strobel House!

- Rebecca Schleicher

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Stay informed with the latest weather tracking