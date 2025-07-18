Noose found at the site of the new Nissan Stadium, police investigating

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Police said a noose was found at the site of the new Nissan Stadium.
Police confirmed they are investigating the situation.
We will update as details come in.
Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at kelly.broderick@newschannel5.com.
Rebecca: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/a2/d9/fb69982545c59e9836fbe80fe431/rebecca-recommends.png
Carrie: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/2e/72/be0f23854c54a228c9d6138c9847/carrie-recommends-header.png
Ben: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/df/c4/19fa7c504480938f39a431e3b276/ben-recommends-header.png
Rhori: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/5b/25/a224d13d47739165c92b94e643db/rhori-recommends-header.png
Lelan: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/af/54/833bf879454097a398bd44f723de/lelan-recommends.png
Talk about a hand-up that can change lives! This story that highlights Strobel House resident Johnnie Williams will remind you that there are services that can change an entire world for one person. After she found stable housing, she was able to graduate with a medical assistant diploma and a 4.0 GPA. Bravo Johnnie and bravo Strobel House!
- Rebecca Schleicher